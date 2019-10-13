France vs. Turkey: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

France are set to host Turkey in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, with the pair going head-to-head to top Group H.

Les Bleus overcame Iceland with a 1-0 win in Reykjavik on Friday, while Turkey beat Albania by the same scoreline courtesy of a 90th-minute Cenk Tosun goal.

Both sides sit on 18 points heading into the clash at the Stade de France.

Date: Monday, October 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds: France (7-25), Draw (9-2), Turkey (10-1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Turkey have enjoyed an impressive qualifying campaign, recording six wins from their seven matches, including a 2-0 win over France in June. They have scored 15 goals in that time, conceding just twice.

As for France, they have shipped four but scored 20. The world champions find themselves behind Turkey as a result of their head-to-head record, but they have the chance to rectify that here.

Although they only won 1-0 courtesy of an Olivier Giroud penalty, football writer Jeremy Smith was pleased with France's performance against Iceland on Friday:

France were without the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Hugo Lloris, while N'Golo Kante was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad. Manager Didier Deschamps isn't sure the Chelsea midfieder will be able to feature on Monday:

Kante's energy and ball-winning capabilities will be a boost to the French if he does manage to play. If he is absent again, Deschamps will likely turn to Moussa Sissoko and Corentin Tolisso again after the pair did well against Iceland alongside Blaise Matuidi in the middle.

A point would secure qualification for both sides if Iceland lose at home to Andorra, but that seems unlikely given Andorra's only win came at home to Moldova.

Whether it happens on Monday or not, both sides are in strong positions to qualify, so their clash will likely determine who wins the group.

France should still be capable of coming out on top even without some of their key players, but it's unlikely to be an easy night for them.