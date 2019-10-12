Giants' Kareem Martin Surprises Coach with Down Syndrome with Super Bowl Tickets

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Matt Gray, a New Jersey-based volunteer football coach with Down syndrome, was presented with two tickets to attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami at halftime of his team's game Friday night.

The NFL posted video of New York Giants linebacker Kareem Martin surprising Gray, who coaches at Park Ridge High School in New Jersey, with the tickets:

Martin sent some well wishes Gray's way on Twitter as well:

According to Sean Farrell of the North Jersey Record, Gray helped out with the football, wrestling and lacrosse teams while he was a student at Park Ridge and was kept on as a volunteer coach afterward.

Park Ridge head coach Tom Curry Jr. called Gray an "unbelievable asset to our team" and added that the NFL "couldn't have picked a better kid."

Gray and his family had no idea he was going to be given the tickets, and Gray is looking forward to the experience in February: "I'm excited. It was very special."

The 21-year-old Gray, who earned the tickets through an NFL contest focused on those who impact football within their communities, is known as Matty Ice by those who follow the Park Ridge football team.

Farrell noted that while Gray is a fan of Martin and the Giants, he also roots for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, with whom he shares his nickname.

Super Bowl LIV will be held Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and it will be highlighted by a celebration of the NFL's 100th season.