Bayley's Dramatic Turn Elevates Her to New Heights, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

For Bayley to succeed with her new persona, she needed to undergo a drastic makeover.

The ponytail needed to go, as did the blow-up characters and the happy-go-lucky entrance music. All three did Friday as the heel buried the last vestiges of the identity that fueled her success in NXT and went all Anakin Skywalker, embracing her dark side ahead of Friday's main event, SmackDown Women's Championship rematch with Charlotte Flair.

It worked.

The Darth Vader of SmackDown's women's division defeated The Queen and regained the title she never should have lost. From there, she referred to the fans who once supported her as "bitches" and told them all to go to hell.

It was a drastic change for Bayley and one that will benefit her exponentially going forward.

Despite a heel turn a month ago that saw her bash Becky Lynch with a steel chair, Bayley remained more or less the same character she had always been. Now reborn, she has the opportunity to rewrite the narrative of her main roster run while simultaneously expressing her frustration with fans.

The character, born in a sliver of reality, will earn her the best reactions and result in the best work of her career.