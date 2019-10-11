LLWS Champs Visit Donald Trump at White House, Fly Back Home on Air Force One

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Two months after winning the 2019 Little League World Series, the kids from Louisiana's Eastbank Little League paid a visit to the White House and met with President Donald Trump.

Per ESPN.com, Trump hosted the team in Washington, D.C., before offering them a trip back home on Air Force One:

Since Trump was heading to Louisiana for a campaign rally Friday evening, giving the baseball team an opportunity to ride in the president's plane made perfect sense.

Louisiana had a stunning run in Williamsport to win the state's first Little League World Series title. The team opened play with a 5-2 loss to Hawaii before going on a six-game winning streak. It culminated in an 8-0 win over Curacao in the championship game.