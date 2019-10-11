LLWS Champs Visit Donald Trump at White House, Fly Back Home on Air Force One

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 12, 2019

President Donald Trump introduces the reigning Little League World Series championship team from River Ridge, La., during his campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The team visited the White House earlier in the day, and the President flew them back to Louisiana on Air Force One. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Two months after winning the 2019 Little League World Series, the kids from Louisiana's Eastbank Little League paid a visit to the White House and met with President Donald Trump. 

Per ESPN.com, Trump hosted the team in Washington, D.C., before offering them a trip back home on Air Force One:

Since Trump was heading to Louisiana for a campaign rally Friday evening, giving the baseball team an opportunity to ride in the president's plane made perfect sense.  

Louisiana had a stunning run in Williamsport to win the state's first Little League World Series title. The team opened play with a 5-2 loss to Hawaii before going on a six-game winning streak. It culminated in an 8-0 win over Curacao in the championship game. 

Related

    Anibal Sanchez's Dominant Game 1 Shows Nationals Are Legit World Series Threat

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Anibal Sanchez's Dominant Game 1 Shows Nationals Are Legit World Series Threat

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Nationals Take Game 1 in NLCS

    ➡️ Nationals beat Cardinals 2-0 at Busch 🔥 Anibal Sanchez tosses 7.2 scoreless innings

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Nationals Take Game 1 in NLCS

    ➡️ Nationals beat Cardinals 2-0 at Busch 🔥 Anibal Sanchez tosses 7.2 scoreless innings

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Matching Every Team Hiring to Its Perfect Manager 🤝

    Best fits for MLB's eight open manager jobs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Matching Every Team Hiring to Its Perfect Manager 🤝

    Best fits for MLB's eight open manager jobs

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    How Harden and Russ Can 'Figure It Out' Together

    Their past is behind them, and it's all about winning a title

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How Harden and Russ Can 'Figure It Out' Together

    Their past is behind them, and it's all about winning a title

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report