Rams' Todd Gurley, Samson Ebukam, John Johnson III Evacuate Homes Due to Fires

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, linebacker Samson Ebukam and safety John Johnson III have been forced to evacuate their L.A.-area homes because of the California wildfires.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday all three players were safe:

"I know that they are OK, but those fires … I could smell them when I was driving over here. It's so unfortunate, and it gives you such a perspective. This is now the third year in a row that stuff has happened. Obviously, I'm newer to this area, but it's so unfortunate when you watch people have to go through that. It's affected three of our players, right, and hopefully it'll be something that they're able to return back to their homes with no damage done and guys get everything under control."

Gurley posted a message on Twitter about the situation early Friday morning:

The Rams are scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

It's the second straight year wildfires have affected the NFL. Last November, the league was forced to monitor conditions ahead of two games being played in California.

No update has been provided about the status of Sunday's clash between the Rams and Niners.