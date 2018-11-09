NFL Monitoring California Wildfires After Rams, Raiders Change Practice Plans

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The NFL announced Friday that it is monitoring conditions in Southern California as wildfires continue to rage outside of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

There are two games scheduled to be played in California on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, while the Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum.

"We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement, per NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch. "At this point, both the Los Angeles Chargers-Oakland Raiders game and the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game will kick off as scheduled."

The announcement came on the same day the Rams cancelled practice because of air-quality concerns. The Raiders also adjusted their plans and held a walkthrough as opposed to a full-scale practice Friday.

"We just felt like the most important thing was for the guys to be with their families, their wives and their kids and be that support structure and do things the right way and not have them come in and be totally distracted like I know I would be if I was in their role," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry and Paul Gutierrez.

According to CNN.com, it's estimated the Camp Fire in Northern California has destroyed 80 to 90 percent of the residences in the town of Paradise.

The Woolsey Fire has forced at least 75,000 homes to evacuate in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Southern California has also been dealing with the Hill Fire, which has burned roughly 6,000 acres.