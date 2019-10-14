B/R NBA Player Rankings: Top 15 Point Guards for 2019-20

1 of 11

15. Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Lou Williams is best suited when his volume goes ungoverned. He has parlayed the league's ninth-highest usage mark over the past two seasons (minimum five appearances) into consecutive career years.

During that time, he owns the fourth-best free-throw-attempt rate among guards to tally at least 2,000 total minutes and has established himself as a viable pick-and-roll facilitator. His combined averages of 21.3 points, 5.3 assists and 56.5 true shooting are matched by only nine other players, and they're all stars: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Blake Griffin and Devin Booker. Just, wow.

Circumstances may dictate Williams retreat into a less prominent role behind Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Or maybe not. The Clippers don't have a conventional floor general on the roster. They'll need Williams to make sweet pick-and-roll magic with not only Montrezl Harrell but also the rest of their frontcourt rotation.

Lowering expectations is still the correct course. Williams turns 33 later this month, and the Clippers are deep in a way that suggests he won't need to close as many games or shoulder anywhere near the same wire-to-wire usage.

14. Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

Eric Bledsoe, who may begin the season on the shelf with a rib injury, should be riding the wave of last year's All-Defense campaign. Instead, nearly everyone is left wondering if he'll disappear for a third straight playoff run, and whether his vanishing act might extend to a regular season in which Milwaukee won't have Malcolm Brogdon for reinforcement.

Abandoning Bledsoe's ship is overkill. He is an asset within the Bucks system. Checking the league's best floor generals takes a toll, but he answers the call to arms (almost) every night. His shooting is so-so at its best, but that's more of a postseason problem.

Milwaukee affords Bledsoe plenty of room to scramble inside the arc. Among the 68 players who averaged at least eight drives per game last year, only Antetokounmpo converted a higher percentage of his field-goal attempts.

But playoff basketball counts, and Bledsoe's limitations on the perimeter add a layer of predictability to the offense. His defense isn't enough to live with that trade-off when the games matter most. And the Bucks can't do much more to make his life easier. They already minimize the time he logs without Antetokounmpo and Middleton, an approach that could be in jeopardy without Brogdon.

13. Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon is a fit for all 30 teams. He has three-position range on defense, and his offense is not contingent upon shot volume or ball-handling. He exists to blend into the bigger picture.

Do not confuse this with functional apathy. Brogdon has a meaner streak. He finishes at the rim and in transition more than it actually seems, and he can co-manage an offense. Indiana will look to extract even more from him. It has no choice. He is the best option to direct the offense until Victor Oladipo returns—or unless Aaron Holiday is preparing for a breakout.

Playing with Domantas Sabonis will help, but Brogdon has yet to leverage an off-the-dribble jumper and hasn't needed to steer an offense on his own. Milwaukee lost the minutes he played without Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe and Khris Middleton last season. The sample wasn't huge (446 possessions), but Brogdon won't even have a Bledsoe-caliber shot-creator next to him in Indiana without Oladipo. This year will be a referendum on whether he has more to offer an offense.

12. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young never challenged Luka Doncic's claim to Rookie of the Year. Not really. But his late-season tear served as a more meaningful referendum: clear, conclusive proof of his All-Star arc.

From Jan. 1 on, a stretch spanning more than half the season, Young averaged 21.9 points and 8.6 assists with a 43.3/35.3/85.4 shooting slash. He was even better after the All-Star break. His three-point efficiency never quite took off, but the Hawks weren't—and still aren't—built for him to be the most accurate scorer. Out of the 423 players who appeared in at least 20 games last year, only four had a greater share of their made triples go unassisted.

Rookies don't usually carry such an extensive burden. Young proved up to his. The Hawks offense, while not great, was much better with him on the floor. He didn't have a huge problem navigating traffic or making plays around the rim, and his vision off the bounce belied his experience.

Young would be set to keep climbing the individual ranks without making noticeable change. Except, well, he spent part of the summer working with Steve Nash. That's deeply terrifying.

11. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray's five-year, $169.7 million extension is bound to distort how he's viewed. It doesn't kick in until 2020-21, but max-money commitments to players still on their rookie deals are supposed to be superstar signals. Potential alone doesn't cut it anymore. Murray is now obligated to take that kind of step forward.

Expecting him to is not an overshot. He has teased All-Star offense before. After a 4-of-19 stinker versus the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 26, he finished the season averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists per game while slashing 45.2/41.8/83.9 and hitting 38.9 percent of his pull-up threes. His brand of shot-making can carry an offense, both in crunch time and without a safety net. Denver lost the minutes he played without Nikola Jokic, but not by a hopeless margin. That the offense rated in the 60th percentile of efficiency during those stretches is more informative.

Consistency is all that stands between Murray and an ascent to stardom. Denver needs him to be its second-best player all the time. Through this lens, his postseason was equal parts encouraging and maddening. He was the player who saved the offense on occasion and who disappeared by his own yielding or at the hands of Derrick White, Rodney Hood or Maurice Harkless. He can't be both.

The Nuggets revolve around Jokic, but they're at their best when Murray understands how to play inside that blueprint without shrinking into the backdrop.