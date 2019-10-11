Devlin Hodges to Start for Steelers vs. Chargers; Mason Rudolph Ruled out

Don Wright/Associated Press

Quarterback Devlin Hodges will make his first career NFL start for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday after Mason Rudolph was ruled out with a concussion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Friday.

Hodges made his first appearance in relief of Rudolph during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He completed seven of his nine throws for 68 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He added 20 rushing yards on two carries.

The 23-year-old Samford University product signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May. He was waived after training camp but rejoined the team's practice squad.

He connected on 69.1 percent of his attempts for 14,584 yards with 111 touchdowns and 41 interceptions across 45 collegiate games. He also rushed for 1,017 yards and 17 scores.

Hodges was promoted to the active roster after longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in mid-September.

His first start will come against a stingy Chargers defense that ranks eighth in passing yards allowed per game this season.

The Steelers announced Paxton Lynch has been called up from the practice squad to fill the backup role.