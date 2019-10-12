Brazil vs. Nigeria: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Danial Hakim/Associated Press

Brazil's global tour continues with a second friendly in Singapore on Sunday, when they take on Nigeria.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) have named the Selecao 1-3 favourites, while Nigeria come in at 10-1. A draw carries odds of 7-2.

beIN Sports will provide full coverage for American viewers. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET.

The Selecao are coming off a 1-1 friendly draw against Senegal in Singapore:

It marked their third straight match without a win after a draw with Colombia and a loss against Peru during the previous leg of the Brasil Global Tour in the United States. Brazil haven't won a match since the Copa America in July.

Nigeria have played just one match since the Africa Cup of Nations tournament this summer, where they placed third. The Super Eagles travelled to Ukraine in September, playing out a 2-2 draw against the host nation.

Former Super Eagle Nwankwo Kanu expects big things from the team in Singapore, telling Goal this will be more than just a friendly for the African side:

The Selecao fielded a strong XI to start against Senegal, with an attack featuring Roberto Firmino, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus. In all likelihood, some of the back-up players will get their chance to shine against Nigeria.

Everton and Richarlison came off the bench in the 1-1 draw and are potential starters on Sunday. Matheus Henrique, Lucas Paqueta, Eder Militao and Renan Lodi are other talented youngsters in line to become major contributors to the team, so getting them extra minutes is a smart move.

Nigeria have also travelled to Singapore with plenty of young talent, with the likes of Joe Aribo, Emmanuel Dennis and Victor Osimhen. The latter in particular has enjoyed a fine start to the season, scoring seven goals for Lille in Ligue 1, and he will be one to keep a close eye on.

Prediction: Brazil 1-1 Nigeria