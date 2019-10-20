WWE 2K20: Release Date, Roster Analysis and More

Noam Galai/Getty Images

WWE 2K20 will officially arrive Tuesday for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows, and gamers will be handed the keys to one of the deepest rosters in the history of wrestling video games.

With roughly 200 playable characters available, those who purchase WWE 2K20 will have virtually endless possibilities at their disposal in terms of reliving old matches and feuds and creating some dream matches.

Here is a rundown of the entire WWE 2K20 roster, along with a closer look at some of the biggest and most notable names in the game.

WWE 2K20 Roster

Adam Cole

AJ Styles

Akam

Akira Tozawa

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Ali

Alicia Fox

Andrade

Andre the Giant

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Ariya Daivari

Asuka

Baron Corbin

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Big Show

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Bobby Fish

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Bret "Hitman" Hart

The Brian Kendrick

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Brutus Beefcake

Buddy Murphy

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Christian

Chyna

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Dakota Kai

Dana Brooke

Daniel Bryan

Dash Wilder

Diesel

Dolph Ziggler

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Dusty Rhodes

EC3

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Ember Moon

Eric Young

Erik

Fandango

Finn Balor

"Demon" Finn Balor

Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Goldberg

Gran Metalik

Harper

Heath Slater

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carrillo

Io Shirai

Ivar

Jake Roberts

Jaxson Ryker

Jeff Hardy

Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Kairi Sane

Kalisto

Kane

Karl Anderson

Kassius Ohno

Keith Lee

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

Kyle O'Reilly

Lacey Evans

Lana

Lars Sullivan

Lince Dorado

Lita

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Mankind

Maria Kanellis

Mark Andrews

Mark Henry

Maryse

Matt Hardy

Matt Riddle

Mia Yim

Mickie James

Mike Kanellis

The Miz

Mojo Rawley

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

Nikki Cross

No Way Jose

Noam Dar

Oney Lorcan

Otis

Paige

Papa Shango

Pete Dunne

Peyton Royce

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Rhea Ripley

Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat

Ricochet

Robert Roode

The Rock

Roderick Strong

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowan

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper

Ruby Riott

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Scott Dawson

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shane Thorne

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sin Cara

Sonya Deville

Stephanie McMahon

Steve Austin

Sting

Tamina

Ted DiBiase

Titus O'Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Toni Storm

Tony Nese

Trent Seven

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tucker

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

The Undertaker

Velveteen Dream

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Zack Ryder

Zelina Vega

*Roster list courtesy of WWE.2K.com.

WWE 2K20 Roster Analysis

Chyna

WWE 2K20 features a large contingent of wrestlers making either returns to or debuts in a WWE video game, and Chyna falls into the former group.

The late WWE Hall of Famer hadn't been part of a WWE video game since 2000, but those who buy the Deluxe or Collector's edition can play as the Ninth Wonder of the World.

Chyna was one of the Attitude Era's biggest stars on a level similar to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Mankind and The Undertaker, and it is long overdue that gamers get a chance to utilize her in a WWE 2K game.

Hulk Hogan

It has been five years since Hulk Hogan was last featured in a WWE 2K video game, but The Immortal One will make his return in WWE 2K20.

Like Chyna, Hogan is available to those who buy the Deluxe or Collector's editions of the game, and he figures to be among the most widely used characters in WWE 2K20.

Since WWE 2K20 has a wide-ranging selection of new and old Superstars, Hogan is the perfect character to use in Legend vs. Legend matches, as well as dream matches against stars such as Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Few characters in recent memory have captured the imagination of the WWE Universe as much as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend is part of the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which can be secured either through pre-ordering WWE 2K20 or via a separate purchase for $14.99.

It can be argued that The Fiend already has one of the best entrances in WWE history, and fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how well WWE 2K20 has captured it. Also, The Fiend's involvement in the Bump in the Night story mode should add a layer of replayability to the game.

Matt Riddle

Among the Superstars making their video game debuts in WWE 2K20 is Matt Riddle, who has quickly developed into one of NXT's biggest stars.

The King of Bros has a cool, laid-back personality that shows in his entrance, but once the bell rings, there are few people in WWE who are more aggressive and lethal given his MMA background.

Riddle has often talked about his desire to face the like of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in real life, and gamers can make it happen virtually in WWE 2K20.

Io Shirai

Io Shirai is also making her video game debut in WWE 2K20, which will give gamers the opportunity to test out The Genius of the Sky's aerial skill set.

Even though she has gone from a beloved babyface to a heel, Shirai still leaves fans in awe when she breaks out her patented moonsault in NXT.

In addition to having Shirai facing some of WWE's female Superstars, a dream match between Shirai and WWE Hall of Famer Lita could tear down the house in WWE 2K20.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).