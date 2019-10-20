WWE 2K20: Release Date, Roster Analysis and More

WWE 2K20: Release Date, Roster Analysis and MoreOctober 20, 2019
WWE 2K20 will officially arrive Tuesday for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows, and gamers will be handed the keys to one of the deepest rosters in the history of wrestling video games.
With roughly 200 playable characters available, those who purchase WWE 2K20 will have virtually endless possibilities at their disposal in terms of reliving old matches and feuds and creating some dream matches.
Here is a rundown of the entire WWE 2K20 roster, along with a closer look at some of the biggest and most notable names in the game.
WWE 2K20 Roster
- Adam Cole
- AJ Styles
- Akam
- Akira Tozawa
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Ali
- Alicia Fox
- Andrade
- Andre the Giant
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ariya Daivari
- Asuka
- Baron Corbin
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Big Show
- Billie Kay
- Bo Dallas
- Bobby Fish
- Bobby Lashley
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bray Wyatt
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Bret "Hitman" Hart
- The Brian Kendrick
- Brie Bella
- Brock Lesnar
- Brutus Beefcake
- Buddy Murphy
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Cesaro
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Christian
- Chyna
- Curt Hawkins
- Curtis Axel
- Dakota Kai
- Dana Brooke
- Daniel Bryan
- Dash Wilder
- Diesel
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Dusty Rhodes
- EC3
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Ember Moon
- Eric Young
- Erik
- Fandango
- Finn Balor
- "Demon" Finn Balor
- Gentleman Jack Gallagher
- Goldberg
- Gran Metalik
- Harper
- Heath Slater
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carrillo
- Io Shirai
- Ivar
- Jake Roberts
- Jaxson Ryker
- Jeff Hardy
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Kairi Sane
- Kalisto
- Kane
- Karl Anderson
- Kassius Ohno
- Keith Lee
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- Kyle O'Reilly
- Lacey Evans
- Lana
- Lars Sullivan
- Lince Dorado
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Luke Gallows
- Mandy Rose
- Mankind
- Maria Kanellis
- Mark Andrews
- Mark Henry
- Maryse
- Matt Hardy
- Matt Riddle
- Mia Yim
- Mickie James
- Mike Kanellis
- The Miz
- Mojo Rawley
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Bella
- Nikki Cross
- No Way Jose
- Noam Dar
- Oney Lorcan
- Otis
- Paige
- Papa Shango
- Pete Dunne
- Peyton Royce
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Mysterio
- Rezar
- Rhea Ripley
- Ric Flair
- Ricky Steamboat
- Ricochet
- Robert Roode
- The Rock
- Roderick Strong
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowan
- "Rowdy" Roddy Piper
- Ruby Riott
- Rusev
- Sami Zayn
- Samoa Joe
- Sarah Logan
- Sasha Banks
- Scott Dawson
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shane Thorne
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sin Cara
- Sonya Deville
- Stephanie McMahon
- Steve Austin
- Sting
- Tamina
- Ted DiBiase
- Titus O'Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Toni Storm
- Tony Nese
- Trent Seven
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tucker
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- The Undertaker
- Velveteen Dream
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Zack Ryder
- Zelina Vega
*Roster list courtesy of WWE.2K.com.
WWE 2K20 Roster Analysis
Chyna
WWE 2K20 features a large contingent of wrestlers making either returns to or debuts in a WWE video game, and Chyna falls into the former group.
The late WWE Hall of Famer hadn't been part of a WWE video game since 2000, but those who buy the Deluxe or Collector's edition can play as the Ninth Wonder of the World.
Chyna was one of the Attitude Era's biggest stars on a level similar to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Mankind and The Undertaker, and it is long overdue that gamers get a chance to utilize her in a WWE 2K game.
Hulk Hogan
It has been five years since Hulk Hogan was last featured in a WWE 2K video game, but The Immortal One will make his return in WWE 2K20.
Like Chyna, Hogan is available to those who buy the Deluxe or Collector's editions of the game, and he figures to be among the most widely used characters in WWE 2K20.
Since WWE 2K20 has a wide-ranging selection of new and old Superstars, Hogan is the perfect character to use in Legend vs. Legend matches, as well as dream matches against stars such as Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
Few characters in recent memory have captured the imagination of the WWE Universe as much as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.
The Fiend is part of the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which can be secured either through pre-ordering WWE 2K20 or via a separate purchase for $14.99.
It can be argued that The Fiend already has one of the best entrances in WWE history, and fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how well WWE 2K20 has captured it. Also, The Fiend's involvement in the Bump in the Night story mode should add a layer of replayability to the game.
Matt Riddle
Among the Superstars making their video game debuts in WWE 2K20 is Matt Riddle, who has quickly developed into one of NXT's biggest stars.
The King of Bros has a cool, laid-back personality that shows in his entrance, but once the bell rings, there are few people in WWE who are more aggressive and lethal given his MMA background.
Riddle has often talked about his desire to face the like of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in real life, and gamers can make it happen virtually in WWE 2K20.
Io Shirai
Io Shirai is also making her video game debut in WWE 2K20, which will give gamers the opportunity to test out The Genius of the Sky's aerial skill set.
Even though she has gone from a beloved babyface to a heel, Shirai still leaves fans in awe when she breaks out her patented moonsault in NXT.
In addition to having Shirai facing some of WWE's female Superstars, a dream match between Shirai and WWE Hall of Famer Lita could tear down the house in WWE 2K20.
