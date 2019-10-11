WWE Mock Draft 2019: Crafting Complete Perfect Rosters for Raw and SmackDown

0 of 7

WWE already held a Superstar Shake-up in 2019 right after WrestleMania 35 in April, but due to SmackDown moving to Fox, the company has opted to start afresh with another draft.

Management is making this out to be a big deal since the Wild Card Rule will be disbanded after both rosters are set in stone.

Celebrities will be in attendance on both Raw and SmackDown, but the real attraction is finding out which of your favorite Superstars will stay on their current brand and which ones will move somewhere new.

WWE.com has released the preliminary draft pool, and there are a few interesting things to note. Tag teams will be considered one pick unless a brand only wants one of the people from the duo, Raw will get 41 picks to SmackDown's 30, and whoever is left undrafted will get to pick their own brands.

With 205 Live being folded into NXT, it's going to be interesting to see where the cruiserweights end up. Many are listed as part of the draft pool but not the entire division, so some people may become part of the developmental brand's roster.

Before we jump into creating new rosters, let's lay down a few ground rules:

Only the Superstars listed in the draft pool will be used in this article.

Tag teams will remain intact.

We will try to adhere to the number of picks chosen for Raw (41) and SmackDown (30), but there will be a slight discrepancy since only 68 picks are possible.

Championships will not factor into whether someone stays or moves since WWE can have titles change hands whenever it wants to rebalance the shows.

Picks will be divided into the tag team, women's and men's singles divisions.

Let's go through the roster and create the ideal locker rooms for the red and blue brands.