WWE Mock Draft 2019: Crafting Complete Perfect Rosters for Raw and SmackDown

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE already held a Superstar Shake-up in 2019 right after WrestleMania 35 in April, but due to SmackDown moving to Fox, the company has opted to start afresh with another draft.

Management is making this out to be a big deal since the Wild Card Rule will be disbanded after both rosters are set in stone.

Celebrities will be in attendance on both Raw and SmackDown, but the real attraction is finding out which of your favorite Superstars will stay on their current brand and which ones will move somewhere new.

WWE.com has released the preliminary draft pool, and there are a few interesting things to note. Tag teams will be considered one pick unless a brand only wants one of the people from the duo, Raw will get 41 picks to SmackDown's 30, and whoever is left undrafted will get to pick their own brands.

With 205 Live being folded into NXT, it's going to be interesting to see where the cruiserweights end up. Many are listed as part of the draft pool but not the entire division, so some people may become part of the developmental brand's roster.

Before we jump into creating new rosters, let's lay down a few ground rules: