Kalidou Koulibaly Says He's 'Used To' Speculation amid Manchester United Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Kalidou Koulibaly isn't fazed by yet another round of rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United. Instead, the powerhouse centre-back has sought to reaffirm his commitment to Serie A side Napoli.

Koulibaly responded to United speculation by outlining why his focus remains in Naples, per Josh Challies of the Manchester Evening News: "I'm used to it. So many (stories) come out each day, which say I'm leaving. Right now, my only objective is to win with Napoli. I don’t care about the rest."

The Senegal international doubled down on his comments by saying: "My objective is to help the club and team win a trophy now."

Those are strong words in response to transfer rumours, but they may not be enough to finally end talk of Koulibaly eventually moving to Old Trafford. United are considering exploring deals for Koulibaly and West Ham United holding midfielder Declan Rice for next season, according to Goal's Alex Netherton.

It's far from the first time Koulibaly's name has been mentioned alongside United. Back in May, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti needed to offer assurances Koulibaly wouldn't move to the red half of Manchester during the summer.

Ancelotti's statement came mere months after the player himself had declared his future belonged in Napoli despite talk of United intensifying.

It's no surprise for any top club in Europe to show interest in Koulibaly. He's one of the most capable defenders at the top level because he's quick across the deck, dominant in the air and able to distribute the ball intelligently from the back.

Koulibaly showcased those qualities against United's bitter rivals Liverpool during a 2-0 Napoli win in Group E of the UEFA Champions League back in September.

Whether United still need Koulibaly is open for debate after major investment saw the club pay £80 million to make Harry Maguire the world's most expensive defender this summer. Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka also arrived in a deal worth £50 million.

United have even moved to tie down Maguire's central-defensive partner Victor Lindelof to a long-term contract:

While Maguire and Lindelof have struggled at times, United have invested time and money in the duo and will see what kind of tandem they can form. A lack of goals has been a bigger problem for the Red Devils, who have scored just nine through eight games in the Premier League so far.

Koulibaly would command a massive price tag, and United's resources would be better spent on adding to a forward line undermined by the struggles of Marcus Rashford, injury to Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood's inexperience.

Breaking the global record again for Koulibaly wouldn't be the smartest use of United's transfer kitty. The club started the rebuild in defence this summer, and similar overhauls in midfield and attack should come next.