2019 WWE Draft Big Board: Best Stars Still Available for Raw and SmackDown

Credit: WWE.com

The 2019 WWE draft got underway on Friday's edition of SmackDown, and some major moves have already been made.

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch being the premier pick for the flagship show was an expected albeit excellent move. SmackDown responded by securing Roman Reigns, as well as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in an interesting turn of events.

The rest of rounds saw several Superstars switch shows for the first time and a handful of others remain where they were. The draft's layout was largely well done, with Stephanie McMahon announcing the picks for each brand and the USA Network and Fox "war rooms" reacting accordingly.

Better yet, more than half of WWE's roster remain in the preliminary draft pool. We will find out where everyone else will wind up in the Night 2 of the WWE draft Monday night on Raw, as well as how the return of the Brand Split will affect certain championships, among other things.

Looking at the big board for the 2019 WWE draft, a number of notable Superstars are still free to be signed by SmackDown or Raw. These are the eight best stars whose futures have yet to be determined and should be considered top priorities.