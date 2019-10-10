Broncos Star Von Miller on Talk of Rift with Vic Fangio: 'That Is Crazy'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Although the Denver Broncos' season hasn't gone as well as expected, star linebacker Von Miller denied there was any rift between him and head coach Vic Fangio.

"That is crazy. Who came up with that?" Miller said Thursday, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN. "I would like to think me and Coach Fangio get along great. I feel like the type of energy that he sends toward me is different than everybody else. ... We have just that connection. We're teammates at the end of the day."

The Broncos are 1-4 in 2019 but are coming off their first win of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

