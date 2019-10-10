Raheem Sterling Says He Has 'Full Faith in UEFA' Amid Racism Concerns

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

England forward Raheem Sterling has said he has "full faith" in UEFA for the time being in regards to how European football's governing body will tackle racist incidents at matches.

The Three Lions face the Czech Republic on Friday in the latest leg of their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, then travel to Bulgaria on Monday for their last fixture of this international break.

Sterling, 24, spoke to the media and referenced the racist abuse he and team-mates suffered during a clash with Montenegro in March, saying England are now better-educated on the necessary protocols:

"In Montenegro, I don’t think, as a team, we were quite prepared and knew that there was a protocol in place. We had a meeting as a group and Gareth [Southgate] sat us down and explained Uefa's protocol and now, as players, we’ve got to give Uefa a chance to take that responsibility on board and deal with the situation. At this moment in time, yes, I have got full faith in Uefa.

"A lot of racism is to do with miseducation and a lot of it’s to do with not knowing a lot about other people’s cultures. In our country, where it’s really diverse, getting to be around different ethnicities, I think that makes it a lot easier. Other parts of the world that you go, you might not have as much diversity. If you open up and show that love and respect and learning new cultures, you find out that everyone’s just exactly the same, really."

UEFA protocols relating to racist incidents outline a three-step approach to these issues, beginning with a stadium announcement demanding the behaviour stops. The referee can then send teams back to the dressing rooms for a "reasonable period of time" before deciding if the third step—ending the match—is necessary.

England were confident 5-1 victors when they travelled to Podgorica in March, where Ross Barkley netted twice and Sterling capped off the display with the last goal of the game.

Sky News' Martha Kelner reported on Montenegro's punishment for failing to control their fans and the abuse at the time:

Sterling—who has become a figurehead in the fight against racism—took to Instagram after that result and laughed at those who had aimed monkey chants at him. The image depicts Sterling making a monkey expression back to the stands, captioned: "Best way to silence the haters (yeah I mean racists)."

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham said on Tuesday he and his international team-mates are prepared to consider walking off the pitch if they're targeted with racist abuse.

Those comments coaxed a reaction from Bulgarian football president Borislav Mihaylov, who called the concerns "unjust branding of local spectators as people inclined to discriminatory behaviour."

When Bulgaria lost 4-0 at Wembley Stadium in September, a Bulgarian supporter was ejected for racist abuse, per the Evening Standard:

Per BBC Sport, England manager Gareth Southgate responded to Mihaylov and said that while he "can totally understand" his position, he expects all teams to be held to the same standard in controlling their fans.

England have won all four of their matches in qualifying Group A and will secure their place at Euro 2020 if they beat the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in their next two games.