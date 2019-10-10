Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Suggests Bayern Open to Permanent Ivan Perisic Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has refused to rule out signing loanee Ivan Perisic on a permanent transfer from Inter Milan following his fast start at the Allianz Arena.

Rummenigge recently spoke at the Festival of Sport in Trento, Italy, and appeared open to the notion of purchasing Perisic's contract outright following his strong form in his return to the Bundesliga:

"We brought him in to play, and when he has played he has done well.

"He has scored a few goals. [Kingsley] Coman and [Serge] Gnabry are exploding, but Ivan is always good.

"I won't rule (signing Perisic permanently) out, he has had a good start to the season. We have an agreement with Inter to talk about it later, and we will also evaluate it with the player."

The Croatia international previously impressed during spells with Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, joining Inter from the latter in August 2015.

It took Perisic just two appearances to re-open his account in the Bundesliga following his loan move to Bayern, recording a goal and an assist in their 6-1 win over Mainz, via Goal:

The veteran has impressed with two goals and two assists in six appearances for Die Roten this season, but Bayern may be slightly put off by the fact that Perisic turns 31 in February. Bild (h/t DW Sports) reported Bayern would have to pay around €20 million (£17.7 million) to make the move permanent.

Any positive feelings early on in the season-long agreement appear to be mutual after Perisic intimated a desire to sign a longer-term deal in Bavaria, per journalist Raphael Honigstein:

Bayern are sure to take stock of their wing options closer to the end of the season, however, before they make a final decision on the future of Perisic.

Veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery left the Allianz Arena this past summer, while SportBild (h/t Metro) reported the German giants are prepared to make a renewed move for Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry look established as starting options out wide for the defending Bundesliga champions, but Perisic could yet make for a capable option in a rotation. Alphonso Davies and Philippe Coutinho are also capable alternatives on the flanks.

Bayern are again reaping the benefits of their astute summer business, with Perisic combining with fellow loanee Coutinho in a 4-0 win against Koln, via Fox Sports (U.S. only):

Rummenigge seems content with the product he's seen from Perisic, though it's a standard he'll have to maintain if he'd prefer not return to the San Siro next summer.