WWE 2K20 Roster: Bray Wyatt Reveals Every Superstar in New 'Firefly Fun House'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In a special episode of the Firefly Funhouse released Thursday, Bray Wyatt revealed every member of the WWE 2K20 roster:

The segment began as Rambling Rabbit discussed a few of the Superstars included in the game before Wyatt showed up and talked about the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack and The Fiend. That was followed by a listing of the roster in alphabetical order.

For those who pre-ordered WWE 2K20, the Bump in the Night pack will be included in the game when it is officially released Oct. 22.

In addition to The Fiend, Bump in the Night will provide fans with several other playable characters in the form of horror-themed versions of existing Superstars, such as Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Randy Orton.

Since The Fiend is arguably the hottest commodity in WWE and his character will be among the most popular in WWE 2K20, there was perhaps no better way to reveal the roster than through the utilization of the Firefly Funhouse.

Along with The Fiend, the WWE 2K20 roster will feature nearly all the Superstars on Raw and SmackDown, as well as a large contingent from NXT, some from 205 Live and NXT UK, and a diverse blend of legends and WWE Hall of Famers.

WWE 2K games are best known for their massive rosters and the number of choices they give players, and based on Thursday's reveal, it is safe to say that WWE 2K20 boasts one of the biggest, deepest rosters of all time.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).