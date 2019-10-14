4 NBA Players Who Will Regret Their 2019 Free Agency Decisions

2 of 4

It's not as hypocritical as it seems to question Julius Randle for taking the money right after we criticized Butler for passing on a bigger payday.

Randle, 24, is at a different phase of his career than Butler, who's six years older. Rather than securing the most available short-term cash, Randle might have been better served by thinking further down the road. His three-year, $63 million deal with the New York Knicks looks terrific for him on paper, even if the third year is only guaranteed for $4 million. There's no indication that amount of cash was coming from any other free-agent suitor.

Randle, though, has consigned himself to a hapless franchise ill-equipped to maximize his skills. The Knicks have 50 power forwards clogging the rotation, no reliable two-way wings and zero shooting at the point guard position. Sure, he'll get his counting numbers. But maybe he'd have been better served taking a little less now in order to put himself in a situation less...how to put this kindly?...irredeemably broken.

There's obviously money out there for "good stats, bad team" guys; Randle just got some of it. So maybe signing with the Knicks won't hurt him when he hunts his next contract in two or three years at age 27. But New York is going to lose, embarrassingly and often, throughout his time there. Even if you think he didn't hurt his future earning potential by consigning himself to the worst-run organization in the NBA, isn't there still an argument to be made for personal happiness?

The sad Knicks circus is bound to wear on him.