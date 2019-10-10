Mets Rumors: Twins' Derek Shelton to Interview for Manager Job

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2019

Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton is seen in the dugout during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton will reportedly interview for the New York Mets' vacant managerial position next week.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Shelton is set to join a list of candidates that includes former All-Star outfielder Carlos Beltran, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi and Arizona Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Phillies Fire Gabe Kapler

    Went 161-163 in two seasons with team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Phillies Fire Gabe Kapler

    Went 161-163 in two seasons with team

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Breakout Prospect of 2019

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Every Team's Breakout Prospect of 2019

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    'I Don't Know If I'll Ever Get Over It'

    The Big Blue Empire crumbles in stunning fashion yet again

    MLB logo
    MLB

    'I Don't Know If I'll Ever Get Over It'

    The Big Blue Empire crumbles in stunning fashion yet again

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Nats' Formula for Playoff Success Pays Off in Epic Upset

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nats' Formula for Playoff Success Pays Off in Epic Upset

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report