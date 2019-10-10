Mets Rumors: Twins' Derek Shelton to Interview for Manager Job

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton will reportedly interview for the New York Mets' vacant managerial position next week.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Shelton is set to join a list of candidates that includes former All-Star outfielder Carlos Beltran, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi and Arizona Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell.

