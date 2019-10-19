WWE 2K20: Cover, Top Features and Additions to This Year's Roster

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE 2K20 will hit shelves across the world Oct. 22, and there is no shortage of features and additions meant to draw in gamers and wrestling fans alike.

This year's edition packs in more game modes and original content than ever, and the always-deep roster is arguably the greatest in wrestling video game history.

Here is a rundown of some of the most exciting aspects of WWE 2K20, including a look at a cover that is graced by Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns.

WWE 2K20 Cover

The cover of WWE 2K20 is special compared to most years since it is shared by two of WWE's biggest stars in Lynch and Reigns.



Both play a big role in the game, with Showcase and Tower modes based on them. They are also two of the most recognizable personalities WWE has to offer.

The Man is the reigning Raw Women's champion, and she is a true history-maker after she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Meanwhile, The Big Dog is a multi-time world champion who was diagnosed with leukemia—only to see it go into remission—and returned to the squared circle.

Top WWE 2K20 Features

WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution

Women's wrestling is better than ever in WWE and in the business as a whole, and the Women's Evolution is a big reason for that.

The Women's Evolution primarily refers to the rise of NXT's Four Horsewomen in the form of Lynch, Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley. They all came up together in WWE's developmental brand and changed the game for those who have come along since.

In WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution, players can relive some of the biggest moments involving Four Horsewomen members, including Sasha vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Sasha vs. Charlotte in the first women's Hell in a Cell match, and Becky vs. Charlotte vs. Rousey in the first WrestleMania women's main event.

WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night

Those who pre-ordered WWE 2K20 will immediately have access to the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which provides a ton of downloadable content.

Nine playable characters are part of it, including The Fiend Bray Wyatt and horror-based versions of existing WWE Superstars. The pack also includes playable arenas and things that can be used in Create-a-Superstar and Create-an-Arena.

Additionally, gamers can play through a specially crafted storyline that allows them to take control of Finn Balor at the Wyatt Family compound.

More WWE 2K20 Originals packs will be available in the future, but only Bump in the Night is available out of the gates as a pre-order bonus or as a separate purchase at a price point of $14.99.

WWE 2K20 Towers: Roman Reigns

As one of the cover athletes, it is only fitting that Reigns has an entire game mode dedicated to him in WWE 2K20.

In WWE 2K20 Towers: Roman Reigns, players get to relive some of the biggest matches and moments of The Big Dog's career, including matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Triple H, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton.

Along with playing out the matches, gamers will be treated to never-before-seen interviews with Reigns regarding the moments and how they helped shape his career.

MyCareer

MyCareer mode has been a popular staple in the WWE 2K series since it allows gamers to take control of a Superstar and build them from the ground up, but it is being taken to a different level in WWE 2K20.

Finally, players will have the option of being a male or female Superstar after only having male Superstars available to them in previous titles.

MyCareer starts with your Superstar getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which allows you to play through their flashbacks as they reminisce about the biggest moments that landed them one of the biggest honors in wrestling.

Key Roster Additions

*Full roster available at WWE.2K.com.

Chyna

For the first time in the WWE 2K era, WWE Hall of Famer Chyna will be included in a WWE video game for those who purchase the Deluxe or Collector's editions of WWE 2K20.

The Ninth Wonder of the World hasn't appeared in a WWE video game since 2000, and her presence has long been one of the biggest wants for fans.

Now, gamers can put on dream matches featuring Chyna against the likes of Becky, Charlotte, Sasha, Bayley and others, which strengthens what is already a strong women's roster in the game.

Bray Wyatt

Wyatt is perhaps the most popular Superstar in WWE, and no character has captivated the audience as much as him in recent memory.

Those who pre-order WWE 2K20 or buy the WWE 2K Originals: Bump in the Night pack separately can play as The Fiend, and there is little doubt that he will be among the most used Superstars in the game.

Perhaps even more so than having matches with The Fiend, players will likely choose him simply to see his remarkable entrance.

Rhea Ripley

Several rising stars are making their video game debut in WWE 2K20, but perhaps none of them have more potential than Rhea Ripley.

At just 23 years old, the Aussie already has an impressive resume that includes a reign as the first-ever NXT UK Women's champion. She has also taken part in two Mae Young Classics and is now a part of the NXT brand.

Ripley is running through opponents in NXT and has her sights set on NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler, which means another title win could be in her future.

