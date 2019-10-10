Former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Wants Boxing Fight with Canelo Alvarez

Stephen Maturen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said he would fancy his chances of getting the better of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the boxing ring.

Woodley is regarded as one of the best welterweight fighters of his generation, as he won the UFC's 170-pound title in 2016 against Robbie Lawler and defended the strap four more times. He lost the belt in March to Kamaru Usman.

TMZ caught up with Woodley and asked him about his other interests in the combat sports world aside from MMA, and the 37-year-old has said he's big into boxing.

"All I wanted to do is box when I came up," said the Missouri native, who was a two-time NCAA wrestling All-American. "I just started MMA at 23, so I felt I was a little old to start boxing at that age. But, since I was a kid, that's the only sport I've ever wanted to do. So, most of my training is boxing training. I still can box right now."

TMZ also asked Woodley who his dream opponent would be in boxing, and he said he thinks he could cause some trouble for Canelo.

"I want Canelo. I wanted Canelo. I want the no. 1 guy.

"...His defense is crazy. Slipping uppercuts. Who slips an uppercut? Make you look real stupid. So, I'm throwing all unorthodox. I'm coming and I'm trying to knock him out. If I land, he's going down. Let's not even play. If I hit Canelo with everything, throw some ass on the punch, it's a wrap."

While the showdown is extremely unlikely to happen, it's not unprecedented for an MMA fighter to change codes and take on an elite boxer. In 2017, the UFC's Conor McGregor went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather Jr., eventually losing in the 10th round.

Alvarez will undoubtedly have more serious matters on his mind at the moment too, as he prepares for his light heavyweight debut. On November 2, the Mexican will jump up two weight classes to 175 pounds in an attempt to become a four-weight world champion, with Sergey Kovalev's WBO title on the line.

Woodley will be keen to get back in the mix for the welterweight title again soon. After his win in March, Usman will put the belt on the line against Colby Covington at UFC 245 on December 14, a scrap you sense the former champion will have an eager eye on.