Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on the WWE Draft, Sasha Banks and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The uncertainty surrounding the WWE draft and where the Superstars who make up the company's immensely talented roster headlined this week's backstage rumors and reports.

Just how much information have Superstars been given ahead of the start of the company's two-night ratings grab on Friday and Monday? The answer to that question lies within.

Also discussed is Sasha Banks' status within WWE, Samoa Joe's whereabouts of late and the potential for a Becky Lynch-Asuka rivalry.

Dive deeper into each of those subjects, thanks to reports from the industry's most respected insiders, with this collection of WWE rumors and reports.