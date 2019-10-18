WWE 2K20: Newest Additions to Universe Mode Ahead of Release Date

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

Universe Mode has long been one of the most popular features in the WWE 2K video game series, and fans will get to experience several new aspects in WWE 2K20.

Ahead of Tuesday's release, several updates were announced for WWE 2K20's Universe Mode, primarily aimed at giving gamers more flexibility.

Several figures have been increased, including major and minor show match limits (seven to nine), pay-per-view match limits (seven to 14), championship titles per major show (six to seven), simultaneous rivalries on major shows (three to four) and the amount of major shows that can co-host a pay-per-view (two to three).

Those specific changes will allow players to blow it out with WrestleMania-esque shows that utilize a larger portion of the roster. Also, being able to have three brands co-host pay-per-views means Raw, SmackDown and NXT can be placed on equal footing.

Other new features include more freedom to add and delete matches and promos, the additions of 25 cut scenes and 3,040 promo lines and the reshooting of the game's top 50 cut scenes using female motion capture actors in order to make them look more authentic.

For those who like to get deep into crafting storylines and building feuds, adding so much more content for promos is a game-changer in WWE 2K20.

Several changes have been made to match tables as well, including custom matches such as mixed tag team matches, the ability to make certain matches title bouts and the option to make certain match types more likely to occur at a certain show. A main example is a Royal Rumble taking place at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Steps to improve the rivalry system have been taken as well, such as options to have low-intensity rivals bury the hatchet and to have mid-intensity allies turn into enemies over the course of multiple weeks rather than suddenly.

Universe Mode is essentially the closest thing WWE 2K20 has to Madden's franchise mode in that it gives players the ability to shape the landscape to their liking.

In WWE 2K20, gamers have more control than ever, and it should make for an enjoyable and replayable in-game experience.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).