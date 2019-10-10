Christian Pulisic Ahead of USMNT Matches: 'I Feel the Best I Ever Have'

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic doesn't feel as though his lack of minutes at club level will have any impact on his form for the United States men's national team.

Pulisic arrived at the Blues in the summer, having agreed to join the club from Borussia Dortmund. While he headed to Chelsea with a big reputation, he's struggled to nail down a spot under Frank Lampard.

Speaking about his start to the season, the USMNT international said he's feeling in good shape and is expecting to play well over the international break, per the Associated Press (h/t the MailOnline).

"I feel the best I ever have," he said. "I feel very confident in my game. I'm not going to let any of that affect me. I feel very strong, and I'm really looking forward to this game Friday. ... I'm here now to be focused with the U.S. national team, so that's really all that's on my mind right now."

The U.S. will be in action on Friday in a CONCACAF Nations League showdown with Cuba at Audi Field in Washington D.C. They will then travel to Canada on Tuesday in the same competition.

While Pulisic has suggested he's in peak condition going into this international break, the 20-year-old would have no doubt preferred to have been on the field more frequently in recent weeks. He set up the Blues' final goal in their 4-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday:

Per sports lawyer Jake Cohen, although Pulisic isn't a regular at Chelsea yet, he's showcased his ability to create chances:

The youngster faces a fight to get into the first team at Stamford Bridge, though, as Lampard has found an exciting blend in attack.

Tammy Abraham has been a success at the point of the attack, as has Mason Mount in a creative role behind him. On the flanks, the vibrancy provided by Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi gives the Blues twin threats.

Pulisic is capable of playing in any of the three positions behind a centre-forward, and as a result there should be plenty of chances for him to shine throughout the season. In the coming weeks, Chelsea will be involved in cup competitions in addition to the Premier League, and the fixture list will become increasingly congested over the festive period.

The Men In Blazers podcast suggested Pulisic could help his prospects of playing regularly by not speaking as often in the press:

Some strong performances for his country in the upcoming games will no doubt help, and Pulisic will surely relish being the key man over the course of these encounters.

When domestic football returns, Chelsea will have four fixtures over the course of 12 days. The American may get a chance then, and it's imperative he seizes it.