Top Highlights from Cardinals', Nationals' Celebrations After Advancing to NLCS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: The Washington Nationals celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 in ten innings to win game five and the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals will meet in the National League Championship Series after both teams recorded victories on Wednesday.

The Nats and Cards both won their respective National League Division Series in five games, albeit in much different fashion.

Washington beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 in 10 innings after being down 3-0 going into the sixth and 3-1 heading into the eighth. Solo home runs from Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto tied the game in the eighth before a Howie Kendrick grand slam sealed it in extras.

Earlier in the day, the Cardinals' 10-run first inning catapulted St. Louis to a stress-free 13-1 win at the Atlanta Braves.

Naturally, both teams celebrated after winning dramatic series that went the distance.

The Nats erupted after Michael A. Taylor's diving catch in center field ended the NLDS:

Scott Varley of the So Cal News Group captured Nats closer Sean Doolittle going airborne after the snag:

Washington soon started celebrating in the locker room, but the Nats couldn't wait for manager Dave Martinez's speech to end before doing so:

In Atlanta, the Cards mobbed the SunTrust Park mound after the final out of their game:

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt delivered a spirited postgame speech right before the team's postgame champagne celebration (warning: tweet and video contain profanity):

St. Louis then commenced the cork popping.

Game 1 of the NLCS will take place on Friday at 8:08 p.m. ET. The starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

TBS will televise the contest.

