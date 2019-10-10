Off the Top Rope: WWE's Very Bad Week, the Wednesday Night War and More

0 of 5

WWE has spent most of the year building Seth Rollins as its top babyface star, centering the promotion around him and establishing the former Shield member as a capable wrestler.

No opponent is too formidable for Rollins—he has even beaten the all-but-unstoppable Brock Lesnar twice, a seemingly impossible task.

Across the ring from him at Sunday's Hell in the Cell was The Fiend, a horror movie-style villain expertly unleashed on the WWE Universe through a series of incredibly entertaining vignettes, videos so compelling that fans were willing to overlook two failed gimmicks and give Bray Wyatt the benefit of the doubt.

In theory, a top babyface and a hot heel, placed in a deadly structure like the Hell in a Cell, should be a guaranteed success with the fans. Instead, the crowd at the pay-per-view absolutely rejected the bout and its finish: booing the finish, asking for a refund and chanting for the rival All Elite Wrestling promotion.

It was, in short, a disaster.

So, how did it go so terribly wrong? Personally, I think there are multiple factors driving the disgust. Any one of which might not have been enough to create this reaction. Together, it was too much for the audience to stomach.

1. The wrong guy won. Worse than that, the wrong guy has the belt and has been gifted the push of a lifetime.

The crowd was booing Rollins from the first bell. They just do not accept him as the champion. You can't book a wrestler as a sympathetic babyface, expecting fans to urge him onward in the face of impossible odds, unless the audience has clearly bought into the performer in a big way.

That hasn't happened with Rollins.

Despite the audience response, the writers clearly picture Rollins, the king of perseverance, as the protagonist of this story. The conflicted, violent Fiend is the villain, a mere obstacle in the hero's road to immortality. But the audience feels differently. Much as the fans don't accept Rollins as a champion, they have also rejected him as the hero of this tale.

2. Fans expect carnage in a Hell in the Cell match. They do not expect that too much punishment will result in a ref stoppage. The entire concept of the match is contained and sustained violence.

Besides, the level of violence didn't really escalate beyond the norm for this style of bout. That made this ending wholly unexpected, unsatisfying and a betrayal of the very idea of HIAC. To paraphrase my favorite tweet of the night: "Mick Foley didn't almost die for THIS."

3. Even if you buy that Rollins delivered an unacceptable level of violence—the wrong guy was guilty of the excessive carnage. The audience may have been satisfied with a similar ending if the roles were reversed and The Fiend had doled out extreme punishment to the universal champion.

4. Finally, I think fans rightly felt disrespected and manipulated. They were told the violence had gone too far, yet wrestling followers can remember far worse things happening inside the cell over the years. If the match must be stopped for excessive violence, then you better make it with some violence in excess of all the other HIAC matches through the years.

Otherwise, the fans are gonna call you on your nonsense.