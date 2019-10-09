Hall of Fame Coach Jim Calhoun Accused of Sexual Discrimination at Saint Joseph

Pat Eaton-Robb/Associated Press

Saint Joseph Blue Jays men's basketball head coach Jim Calhoun was accused of sexual discrimination as part of a lawsuit filed by Jaclyn Piscitelli, who was the Division III school's former associate athletic director.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported the news, noting Piscitelli filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit was filed against the University of Saint Joseph and does not name the Hall of Fame coach as a specific defendant.

The school started admitting men in 2018. Piscitelli's lawsuit says there were Title IX violations and the 77-year-old Calhoun was partially responsible for turning the athletic department into "a boys club" after the school hired him to help form the men's basketball team.

Her attorney said Piscitelli was fired for complaining about men in the department, and the lawsuit seeks back pay and her reinstatement into her former position.

"There was an instance in which Calhoun knocked a number of single-serve coffee 'K-cups' onto the floor and stepped on them, creating a mess of coffee grounds and packaging on the floor and made plaintiff clean them up, stating that if he made such a mess at home, his wife would clean up after him," the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit said other men in the athletic department mistreated her and received preferential treatment from Calhoun and others.

Piscitelli also says Calhoun "once called her 'hot' and forced her to perform menial tasks."

Calhoun coached Northeastern for 14 years from 1972 until 1986 and then became a household name at Connecticut, where he coached for the next 26 seasons. He retired from the Huskies in 2012 after he won three national titles.