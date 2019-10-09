Gareth Bale Says He Is Playing with 'Anger' Amid Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says he is playing with "anger" amid speculation he is unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu and wants to leave.

The 30-year-old told reporters while on international duty with Wales that he can be emotional on the football pitch but is determined to give his best for club and country:

"I think you play with a lot of emotion and anger comes into it of course, but I am just trying to play football, to enjoy it as much as I can and give my best, whether I am here or in Madrid. Whenever I step onto the pitch, I give 100 percent to help the team, and I will continue to do that."

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has reported that Bale is "fed up" with the treatment he has received from Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and wants out, per BBC Sport.

The Wales star has been in decent form in the early weeks of the season but was left out of the UEFA Champions League squad to face Club Brugge without given an explanation which was the "last straw," according to Balague.

Zidane has said he did not feature because of injury, per Tom Allnutt of the AFP:

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has made clubs in Europe, North America and China aware of his desire to move on in the January transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana).

The Welshman was expected to leave Real Madrid last summer after Zidane made it clear he was not wanted at the club.

Zidane said in July during the Los Blancos' pre-season tour of the United States that "we hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone," per BBC Sport.

Bale came close to joining Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning before a move collapsed. Barnett said the move fell through when Real Madrid "changed their minds," according to ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan.

Despite Zidane's words the former Tottenham Hotspur man has gone on to make six La Liga starts in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, contributing two goals and two assists to help the club top the table.

His performances seem to have impressed the club's fans:

Yet Bale still seems to have plenty to do to convince Zidane of his qualities. A January move can not be ruled out at this stage, but Bale has already shown this season it may be a mistake to allow him to leave midway through the season.