Raiders News: Vontaze Burfict's Season-Long Suspension Upheld After Appeal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Vontaze Burfict will remain suspended for the rest of the 2019 season following Wednesday's ruling in his appeal hearing. 

Per NFL senior vice president of football and internal communications Michael Signora, appeals officer Derrick Brooks upheld the league's discipline for the Oakland Raiders linebacker:

The league first announced Burfict's suspension on Sept. 30, one day after he was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jack Doyle in the second quarter of Oakland's 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Burfict was unlikely to win his appeal because of "past transgressions that include numerous fines and prior suspensions for repeated violations of player safety rules."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL notified Burfict of a second illegal hit against the Colts that would be used in its defense against his appeal. 

Burfict has a history of being disciplined for illegal hits throughout his career. The 29-year-old was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Antonio Brown in an AFC Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He received a five-game suspension in 2017 for a blindside block against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, but it was reduced to three games on appeal. 

The Raiders signed Burfict to a one-year deal in the offseason. He started each of the team's first four games, recording 18 combined tackles and one pass breakup. 

