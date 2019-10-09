Victor Lindelof Confident He Will Return for Manchester United Against Liverpool

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Victor Lindelof has said he is confident of recovering from a back injury in time to play for Manchester United against Liverpool.

The north-west derby takes place on October 20 in the Premier League at Old Trafford, and the centre-back was forced to miss the Red Devils' recent 1-0 defeat at Newcastle because of injury.

Lindelof joined up with Sweden for their 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying games against Malta and Spain and has said he is improving after sustaining a back problem in the goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League.

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Speaking to Swedish channel TV4 (h/t Metro), Lindelof gave a positive update on his condition: "It happened on Thursday. I had a game and it seized up. I haven't been able to train or take part in the last club game, so that's it, but it gets better and better every day. I get good treatment here and good help with the national team."

The United defender added he will have to see if he will feature for his country, and he will take his recovery one day at a time but hopes to be ready for the forthcoming games.

"I know what it is. I know my body. Do I play? It's up to Janne Andersson (Sweden manager) and obviously up to my body. If I feel it's holding up, I want to play both matches if Janne wants it. We simply have to see and take it day by day on how my body feels. Today, I went on the pitch a bit and tested different movements with the ball and such. We'll see how it feels when I wake up tomorrow and if there's any difference, but hopefully I can join the team tomorrow, but we'll see."



Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Lindelof has started the season as United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice centre-back alongside new signing Harry Maguire, and despite a disappointing set of results, the defence appears promising.

Injury has restricted the appearances of full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but both players have impressed when fit.

United are a disappointing 12th in the Premier League, but the issue has been scoring goals. The Red Devils have conceded only eight goals, which is just two more than leaders Liverpool.

Lindelof's long-term starting role is under threat from burgeoning centre-back Axel Tuanzebe. The 21-year-old has appeared composed and intelligent during his cameos this term, and his skill set is better suited to partnering Maguire.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Swede lacks pace, and Maguire's game is not based on speed. Tuanzebe is quick and physical across the ground without spurning his technical duties.

If Lindelof is not fit after the international break, Solskjaer will not hesitate to start his young defender next to Maguire against the Reds. The biggest problem for the Norwegian is improving his team's efforts in the final third.