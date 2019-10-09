Zlatan Ibrahimovic Not Ruling Out Making Serie A or Premier League Return

Sweden's biggest football star, Los Angeles Galaxy's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, attends a press conference ahead of the unveiling of a 2,7 m bronze statue of him on October 8, 2019 near the stadium where he made his professional debut in his hometown of Malmo in southern Sweden. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHAN NILSSON/Getty Images

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to rule out returning to play in Serie A or the Premier League when his contract with the Major League Soccer side expires in December.

The 38-year-old told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Jordan Seward for MailOnline) that he is confident he can still do a job in Europe.

"Oh, 100 per cent, I know I could still make the difference, both in Italy and in other countries," he said. "I'd do better than the players who are there now. My contract expires in December, and I don't know what will happen after that."

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy in March 2018 and has been a hit for the MLS side, scoring 35 goals in 46 appearances. He netted his 30th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to the Houston Dynamo.

The retired Sweden international has described himself as the best player ever to feature in the MLS:

Yet it remains to be seen if he will stay in Los Angeles when his contract expires. LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese told ESPN Deportes (h/t Tom Marshall at ESPN FC) that Ibrahimovic's future will not be decided until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors director Jorge Anro told Mundo Boca Radio (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman) that the forward "wants to play" for his side and that the club "would be able to pay Zlatan's contract."

Ibrahimovic's glittering career has seen him play for a host of Europe's top clubs, including Serie A sides Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, La Liga giants Barcelona and Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker joined LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United in 2018 and joked in August that he could return to the Red Devils:

Ibrahimovic celebrated his 38th birthday at the start of October but has shown few signs of slowing down in his 30s:

The Swede is not quite the same dominant force of old but is still unlikely to lack for offers if he does decide to leave the north American league in search of a new challenge in December.

