Browns' Baker Mayfield Shades Nick Bosa over Flag-Plant Celebration on MNF

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield apparently refuses to let Nick Bosa have the last word.

During the San Francisco 49ers' 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, Bosa forced the Browns quarterback to commit an intentional grounding penalty in the second quarter. The 49ers defensive end then planted an imaginary flag into the turf.

The Ohio State alumnus was imitating Mayfield, who famously took an Oklahoma flag to midfield at Ohio Stadium following the Sooners' 31-16 win over the Buckeyes in September 2017.

Mayfield dismissed the gesture when speaking to reporters Wednesday.

"Good for him. He had it premeditated," he said. "He's been thinking about that, obviously, for two years now. That's a long time to think about that loss."

Unfortunately for NFL fans, the Browns and 49ers won't meet again until 2023 unless they face off in the Super Bowl before then. That at least gives Mayfield a lot of time to prepare an elaborate measure of revenge on Bosa.

