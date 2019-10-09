Thomas Muller Says He Will Consider His Bayern Munich Future amid Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has said he will have to consider his future at the Bundesliga side if he continues to struggle for game time at the Allianz Arena.

Muller told Kicker (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner) that he is not happy with life on the bench and may consider leaving if the club are unable to guarantee him regular playing time:

"Of course the new signings increased the competition in my best position but that's not the problem. That's not what it's all about. A manager has to make difficult decisions ahead of every game. But in the recent five games there has been a trend that doesn't make me happy. If the coaching staff see me as a sub in the future, I will have to think about my situation. I'm too ambitious to not do that."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Muller has appeared in seven Bundesliga outings for Bayern this season, contributing four assists. However, only three of those appearances have been as a starter.

Manager Niko Kovac has preferred an attack consisting of striker Robert Lewandowski with Philippe Coutinho as the No. 10 and Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on the flanks.

According to Sport Bild (h/t Joe Strange for MailOnline), Muller is frustrated with life as a substitute and wants to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career at Bayern and enjoyed great success with the German giants, clinching a host of titles that include eight Bundesliga crowns, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup:

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past. Manchester United were keen in 2014 and 2015 and saw an £80 million bid rejected, while Arsenal and Liverpool wanted him in 2017, per Metro.

However, Bayern Munich consider Muller to be "irreplaceable" and will not allow him to depart in the winter. Indeed the club are keen to extend his contract next summer, according to Sky Sports.

Yet Muller's disillusionment at the club will only grow if he remains on the fringes, and a player of his quality and experience would attract plenty of interest from around Europe if he were to become available in January.