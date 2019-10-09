Goldberg on Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe Injury, Cody Rhodes on AEW Chants at WWE PPV

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Goldberg Discusses Potential Reigns Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg expressed interest in a potential dream match on the "blue carpet" prior to Friday's debut of SmackDown on Fox.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Goldberg mentioned Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman as two WWE Superstars he would like to wrestle:

"God who wouldn't I like to face that I haven't? I mean, Roman and Braun are two guys that I would like to test their mettle a little bit," Goldberg said. "Georgia against Georgia Tech—it's kind of a built-in rivalry."

Goldberg played college football at Georgia before embarking on a brief NFL career, while Reigns starred at Georgia Tech before spending some time in the CFL.

Also, Goldberg and Reigns share a signature move in the Spear, which is something that a rivalry between them could be built upon.

The 52-year-old Goldberg returned to the ring in June at WWE Super Show-Down after a two-year absence to face The Undertaker in a match that was widely panned. Goldberg got a chance to redeem himself at SummerSlam, though, when he squashed Dolph Ziggler.

Facing younger talent would seemingly behoove Goldberg at this point in his career, and there is seemingly no better fit for him opponent-wise than The Big Dog.

Samoa Joe Reportedly Nursing Injury

Samoa Joe has been out of action with a broken thumb, according to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

Joe is reportedly waiting to be cleared to return to the ring.

The Samoan Submission Machine hasn't had a televised match since the Sept. 9 episode of Raw when he and Ricochet lost a Triple Threat match to Baron Corbin in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Prior to that loss, Joe had been on a major roll with victories over Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Cesaro.

Joe has been one of WWE's top heels during his tenure on the main roster, and he recently began to show that he could be accepted as a face as well. Because of that, the creative team has myriad options for Joe when he does return to action.

With the WWE draft set to start Friday on SmackDown, now would be an ideal time for him to re-enter the fold, although it isn't publicly known how close he is to getting cleared.

Cody Talks AEW Chants at Hell in a Cell

A controversial finish to the main event of Hell in a Cell pitting Seth Rollins against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt compelled the live crowd in Sacramento, California, to show its displeasure Sunday.

The fans chanted a number of different things, including "AEW," and All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes was asked about that in an interview on the Joe Cronin Show:

"I wasn't watching the pay-per-view, but when those come up, your phone starts blowing up and your social starts blowing up. Whenever the crowd chants something, whether it's boring, whether it's a promotion, whether it's your name, it means they want to be rewarded with something. That's just kind of when you're in the ring wrestling 101, and we know that we want to reward them.

"So it was, it was flattering. I wouldn't be one to gloat about it only because I know that one of the guys in that match got concussed, and this job ain't that easy. But nonetheless, whenever we hear those chants, it's more validation that what we're doing and what we've been saying about this market existing, it's real."

Rhodes made mention of someone suffering a concussion during the match, and while WWE made no such announcement officially, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri) reported that Wyatt suffered an undisclosed injury.

The match ended by referee stoppage when Rollins hit Wyatt with a sledgehammer, which was a dissatisfying end to an otherwise intriguing match.

WWE is under pressure to deliver a consistently strong product following the debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT last week, and fans made it known that they are aware of an alternative if WWE doesn't hold up its end of the bargain.

