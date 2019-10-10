CONCACAF Nations League 2019-20: Schedule, Live Stream for October Fixtures

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The United States play Cuba on Friday in the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League.

Canada top League A (Group A) after opening with two wins over the Cubans, and the leaders will play the U.S. on October 15.

The competition follows a similar format to UEFA's Nations League, and the four League A group winners will move on to the finals of the tournament in June 2020.

October Fixtures

Thursday, October 10

British Virgin Islands vs. Bahamas: 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Friday)

Sint Maarten vs. Turks and Caicos Islands: 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Friday)

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Honduras: 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Friday)

French Guiana vs Grenada: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Friday)

Haiti vs. Costa Rica: 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Friday)

Belize vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis: 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST (Friday)

Friday, October 11

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Suriname: 3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Guyana: 5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. BST

United States vs. Cuba: 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Saturday)

Bermuda vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Saturday)

Nicaragua vs Dominica: 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST (Saturday)

Saturday, October 12

Saint Martin vs.Cayman Islands: 3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST

Dominican Republic vs St. Lucia: 6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. BST

Jamaica vs. Aruba: 6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. BST

Anguilla vs. Guatemala: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Sunday)

Barbados vs. U.S. Virgin Islands: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Sunday)

Montserrat vs. El Salvador: 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST (Sunday)

Sunday, October 13

British Virgin Islands vs. Bonaire: 3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Belize: 6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. BST

Grenada vs. French Guiana: 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Monday)

Costa Rica vs. Curacao: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Monday)

Honduras vs. Martinique: 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST (Monday)

Monday, October 14

Dominica vs. Nicaragua: 3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST

Sint Maarten vs. Guadeloupe: 6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. BST

Suriname vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Tuesday)

Guyana vs. Antigua and Barbuda: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Tuesday)

Tuesday, October 15

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Barbados: 5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. BST

St. Lucia vs. El Salvador: 5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. BST

Aruba vs. Jamaica: 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Dominican Republic vs. Montserrat: 7.15 p.m. ET, 12.15 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Canada vs. USA: 7.30 p.m. ET, 12.30 p.m. BST (Wednesday)

Cayman Islands vs. Saint Martin: 7.30 p.m. ET, 12.30 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Anguilla vs. Puerto Rico: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Mexico vs. Panama: 9.30 p.m. ET, 2.30 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Matches will feature on TUDN in the United States. Live-stream links:floFC, Univision NOW, CONCACAF Go and fuboTV.

USA vs. Cuba will be shown live on Fox Sports 1, and Canada vs. USA will feature on ESPN2.

Further Nations League fixtures available via the tournament's official website. See the Nation League website for full group information.

USA Begin Nations League Campaign

October produces a double-header for the USA when they take part in their first Nations League fixtures.

Cuba have shipped seven in their two games against Canada, losing the away match 6-0 and suffering a 1-0 loss at home.

The bottom team in the group will be relegated to League B for the next edition of the tournament, and they will also enter the 2021 Gold Cup second-round qualifiers.

The Audi Field in Washington, D.C., will host Friday's encounter, but the U.S. will be without striker Jozy Altidore after he withdrew from the squad with a thigh injury.

The former Sunderland forward has been in good form for Toronto with 11 goals and five assists in the MLS this term.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Per U.S. Soccer, American coach Gregg Berhalter said he's been closely scouting Cuba:

"We've watched their past games—whether that's the Gold Cup or the Nations League games against Canada. We have a good body of work on Cuba. The roster has turnover due to some unusual circumstances, but that's part of it. It's an athletic team, they have a standard level of technical ability and they will present some challenges. For us, it's about speed of play, breaking them down and trying to get the ball in front of goal as quickly as possible."

The Nations League was successful in Europe, allowing countries to play in a competitive environment not provided by friendlies. The new competition has raised the stakes, and with performance linked to rewards, each nation is gunning to do their best in every group.