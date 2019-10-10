Portugal vs. Luxembourg: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

Portugal continue their UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign on Friday at home to minnows Luxembourg.

The European champions head into the fixture in second place in Group B. They are five points behind leaders Ukraine but do have a game in hand on Andriy Shevchenko's side.

Luxembourg have picked up points in qualifying despite being in a tough group. They beat Lithuania 2-1 at home and drew the away fixture 1-1. However, Portugal are big favourites to pick up the three points and will be expected to win comfortably.

Date: Friday, October 11

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), TUDNxtra (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Portugal 3-50, Draw 13-1, Luxembourg 30-1

Match Preview

Portugal suffered a slow start to their qualifying campaign with disappointing draws against Ukraine and Sweden in their opening two matches but have since kicked into gear.

Fernando Santos' men have won their last two qualifiers, scoring nine goals in the process. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was on target in a 4-2 win over Serbia and then bagged four in a 5-1 thrashing of Lithuania:

Ronaldo will fancy his chances of getting his name on the scoresheet again on Friday as part of a Portugal squad that is packed full of attacking power and contains the likes of Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes will also provide a threat from midfield. The 25-year-old shone for club and country last season and comes into the game in red-hot form:

Portugal need to win to close the gap on leaders Ukraine, and they come up against a Luxembourg side that have lost their last three matches.

Luc Holtz's men were comfortably beaten 3-1 at home by Serbia last time out, but they have only conceded three goals in their last three away matches.

Their defence now faces its stiffest test yet in Group B at the Jose Alvalade Stadium from Ronaldo's side, who should cruise to victory in front of their own supporters.