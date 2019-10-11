Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury WWE Matches Set

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas prior to SmackDown that Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury will take place at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 31.



Both Velasquez and Fury made surprise appearances on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox on Oct. 4 and went after Lesnar and Strowman, respectively.

After The Beast Incarnate beat Kofi Kingston in the main event of SmackDown to become the new WWE champion, Rey Mysterio's music played, and he was flanked by Velasquez. A shocked Lesnar got taken down and beaten up by his former UFC foe before he retreated.

Mysterio later said he brought in Velasquez to help him get revenge against Lesnar after The Beast brutally attacked both him and his son, Dominick, on the September 30 episode of Raw.

Lesnar and Velasquez have no shortage of history, which dates back to their time in the Octagon. At UFC 121 in 2010, Velasquez beat Lesnar by first-round TKO to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Since The Beast has been built as a dominant force in WWE, it makes sense that Velasquez is being presented as someone who could take the WWE Championship from him.

On the same episode of SmackDown, Fury was watching an eight-man tag team match from the front row. Strowman mockingly put up his dukes in front of the British boxer before eventually launching Dolph Ziggler into the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion.

An enraged Fury hopped the barrier and attempted to go after The Monster Among Men, but security held him back.

Fury demanded an apology on the ensuing episode of Raw, but it erupted into a brawl instead, and much of the locker room emptied in an attempt to prevent them from tearing each other apart.

It was widely assumed Velasquez and Fury would be brought in for programs after those altercations, and now that WWE has made it official, the build can truly begin.

SmackDown's move to Fox is a huge coup for WWE in terms of attracting a bigger, more mainstream audience, and by landing crossover stars from other combat sports such as Velasquez and Fury, the company's fanbase may continue to grow.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).