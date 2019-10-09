Freddie Kitchens: Browns 'Not Panicking' at 2-3 After Blowout Loss to 49ers

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens tried to maintain a positive outlook following the 31-3 throttling his team endured at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Kitchens expressed confidence that his team will move forward and remain calm despite its 2-3 start:

"I don't think we had anybody give up or anything like that. We were still fighting. Contrary to popular belief, we had our chances and we didn't do it. We had our chances. When we look at the tape as a team, we had our chances. Everybody will recognize that, and the ones in the building—the people who matter—are the ones who will recognize it. We will move on, and we will get better from it.

"We have a lot of guys in situations that they have never been in. We are not panicking. We are going to line up and play the next game. There are 11 more."

After adding the likes of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson during the offseason, the Browns were a trendy pick to win the AFC North despite not having posted a winning record since 2007 and not having made the playoffs since 2002.

The expectation was that 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield would continue to blossom under center, but that hasn't been the case. After finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season thanks to a 6-7 record as a starter, 3,725 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, Mayfield has struggled to build on his performance in 2019.

Through five games, he is completing just 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,247 yards, four touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions. Monday marked perhaps the worst showing of his young career, as the Niners defense pressured him throughout and held him to 8-of-22 passing for 100 yards with no touchdowns and two picks.

The upcoming schedule doesn't get much easier for Mayfield and the Browns, either, as they have a Week 7 bye week sandwiched between a home meeting with the 4-1 Seattle Seahawks and a road clash against the undefeated New England Patriots.

Despite their struggles, the Browns are just one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead, and they hold the tiebreaker after beating them 40-25 in Week 4.