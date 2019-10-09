Report: Manchester United Consider Julian Nagelsmann as Possible Future Manager

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring the work of RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann with a view to the German coach possibly taking over as manager in the future.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have been impressed by Nagelsmann this season with Leipzig and beforehand during a successful stint with Hoffenheim.

"While pressure is building on current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now, Sportsmail understands United currently have Nagelsmann down as one to watch for further down the line," it's said. "But the process of gathering information on him is well under way."

Per Kajumba, the 32-year-old has drawn comparisons with former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho previously. At the age of 28, he became the youngest person ever to manage in the Bundesliga.

Although Nagelsmann has had a strong start to life at Leipzig, his reputation as one of the best young coaches in the world was primarily forged during his time with Hoffenheim.

Having steered the club clear of relegation after taking over in 2016, Nagelsmann guided the club to fourth and third in the German top flight in the subsequent seasons, despite losing a number of key players. Last season they played in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

TifoFootball took a closer look at the kind of tactics employed by Nagelsmann during his time at Hoffenheim:

Last term, the team finished in ninth before the coach moved to Leipzig, and already there have been signs of promise from Nagelsmann's new side.

After seven games they sit in fifth place in the Bundesliga table, but they are crucially just two points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. While the team is still adapting to Nagelsmann's principles, the coach is already showing he can get the best from attacking stars like Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer.

The main issue the team have had so far this season is breaking down deep-sitting opponents in front of their own fans:

Solskjaer isn't impressing at United. While the Norwegian was let down by a lack of recruitment in the summer and has been unfortunate with injuries to key men this term, the Red Devils have still performed well below expectations. They sit 12th in the Premier League after eight games.

Alex Shaw of ESPN expressed his frustration at United's predicament following Sunday's loss to Newcastle United:

Although Solskjaer was only appointed as Red Devils boss on a permanent basis earlier this year, the pressure is steadily mounting on him. According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, the club's former striker is concerned for his job security should United lose heavily to Liverpool in their next outing.

If a change was made, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Nagelsmann's name in the frame for the Old Trafford role. However, given he's only just started work at Leipzig, it would be a shock if the German decided to move on midway through his first season at the club.