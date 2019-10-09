Barcelona's Gerard Pique: 'Having People Against Me Motivates Me Even More'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has said the dislike many have showed him throughout his playing days has served as fuel for him to go on and achieve so much.

Pique is regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, having excelled with the Blaugrana and played a key role in the Spanish national team's dominance of the international scene between 2008 and 2012.

Speaking about what he's accomplished so far, Pique said he relishes the challenge of thriving in adverse circumstances, per El Hormiguero (h/t Josh Thomas of Goal):

"Having people against me motivates me even more, I think that the better you play, the more they are bothered. There was a time that when I played with the national team that they always booed me, and it was my best time.

"Either you have very thick skin or it affects you. When you are young they affect you more and eventually you learn to relativise them. The world of football is very much about results. If you lose they criticise you, and if you win they praise you, even if you have not played well."

While Pique is unanimously adored at Barcelona, during his time as a Spain player there was a bumpy relationship with some sections of the fanbase.

Per BBC Sport, the angst aimed towards Pique previously was in relation to his support for a Catalonian independence referendum. The defender said in 2016 he wanted to quit international football to be "left in peace," and the centre-back eventually retired from Spain duty after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Spanish football writer Euan McTear summed up Pique's international career succinctly:

When the defender earned his 100th cap for the nation at the World Cup, ESPN UK's David Cartlidge said he was surprised to see Pique represent the country so many times:

Aside from political motivations, Pique has also often been jeered due to his candid comments about Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid, who command a huge amount of support across the country.

In the same interview, Pique again affirmed his dislike for Los Blancos. "I've never put on a Real Madrid shirt," he said. "Sometimes I've swapped for one at the end of a game but not worn it."

As ESPN FC relayed, the defender hasn't been shy in expressing his thoughts on the Madridistas in the past:

Pique has been a pillar of consistency for Barcelona down the years and remains a crucial part of the side. At 32, he may not have the dynamism he was once renowned for in defence, but the centre-back is an intelligent and technically gifted footballer.

Last term, he appeared to benefit from not being involved with the Spain national team, helping Barcelona win the La Liga title at canter. After disappointing ends to their UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey campaigns, Pique will be desperate to make amends this season.