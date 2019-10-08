Highlights: Watch Oilers' James Neal Score 4 Goals vs. Islanders

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

James Neal has been with the Edmonton Oilers for all of three games, but the 32-year-old winger is right at home.

Neal scored four of the Oilers' five goals in their 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night:

According to the team, Neal's last hat trick came on March 14, 2016—ironically against Edmonton as a member of the Nashville Predators.

As an Oiler now, Neal is already writing history:

Neal's performance against New York brought his goal total to six on the season. He scored two goals against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. To make matters more impressive, Neal scored seven goals across 63 games with the Calgary Flames last season.

Edmonton is Neal's sixth NHL team since the Dallas Stars selected him in the second round (No. 33 overall) in 2005. The Oilers acquired Neal through a trade with the Flames in July, and so far, the All-Star is proving the move successful.

If Neal continues at this pace, the Oilers won't mind keeping him through the 2022-23 season under his current five-year, $28.75 million contract.

In the short term, the Oilers are 3-0 to start their 2019-20 campaign.