WWE Mock Draft 2019: Predicting the Top 30 Picks for Raw, SmackDown Brand Split

0 of 30

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown will be the first night of the WWE draft. Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will find themselves either staying put or fighting under a new banner.

For the first time in years, the draft feels important because WWE is no longer the only interested party. Executives from USA and Fox are going to want their network to feature the company's top stars, so they might have more input than people think.

The commentators on both shows have stated the Wild Card Rule will go after next week's Raw, so once someone is on a certain brand, they are going to stay there for at least a year.

With so many Superstars on the roster, even narrowing it down to a list of the top 30 draft picks was difficult. So many people deserve the spotlight but WWE can only feature so many people at the same time.

Since most tag teams will likely be drafted as a package deal, we are going to count duos as a single pick. We are also leaving out the WWE and universal champions since they aren't going anywhere.

Let's do a little mock draft and run through the top 30 picks we could see on Friday and Monday. We'll start at the top and work our way down.