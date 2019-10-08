Bengals Fan Vows to Sleep on Roof of His Restaurant Every Night Until 1st Win

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There is a reason fan is short for fanatic.

One Cincinnati Bengals fan is living up to the longer version of the word until his favorite NFL team actually wins a game this season.

According to Tessa DiTirro of WKRC, Jeff Lanham is living in a tent on the roof above his Hog Rock Cafe restaurant until the 0-5 Bengals find the win column. He plans on eating food from the restaurant and has amenities such as a phone charger, air mattress, blankets and a heater.

"Well, 1991 Wildman Walker did it, and I was drunk in a bar one night and said something I shouldn't have said, and this is where I'm at," Lanham said.

As Jeff Suess of Cincinnati.com detailed, Dennis "Wildman" Walker was a sports reporter for WEBN-FM in 1991 and lived on a billboard for two months as the Bengals started 0-8 that season. Jacor Communications had a station in Denver and was WEBN's parent company, and a bet on the outcome of a game between the Bengals and Denver Broncos sent Walker to the billboard until Cincinnati won.

Lanham is not the only fan resorting to such drastic stunts, as a Volunteers fan is doing something similar in Tennessee:

Lanham better get used to that roof because the Bengals are at the first-place Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, face a resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars team with Gardner Minshew II the next week and then square off with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Then comes the bye, which would surely be a long week for Lanham.

At least his restaurant is in the headlines.