Gregg Popovich Supports Adam Silver, NBA's Statement on China and Daryl Morey

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of USA looks on during the game against Poland during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Classification 7-8 on September 14, 2019 at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich praised the efforts of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver when it comes to managing the league's relationship with China. 

Popovich told reporters Tuesday that Silver has been "a heck of a leader" and "very courageous" throughout the situation. He added he was "thrilled" with Silver's statement.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

