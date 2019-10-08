Gregg Popovich Supports Adam Silver, NBA's Statement on China and Daryl Morey

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich praised the efforts of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver when it comes to managing the league's relationship with China.

Popovich told reporters Tuesday that Silver has been "a heck of a leader" and "very courageous" throughout the situation. He added he was "thrilled" with Silver's statement.

