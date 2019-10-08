WWE Reveals 'Major' Announcement Coming on Lesnar, Velasquez, Strowman and Fury

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury's roles within WWE should be a little more clear by the end of the week.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi shared an alert from the promotion that it will have an official announcement Friday regarding Velasquez, Fury, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman:

The announcement will likely be related to WWE's return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle Velasquez at the event. Meltzer followed up to report (h/t SEScoops' Andrew Ravens) Strowman was tentatively set to face off with Fury.

WWE laid the groundwork for both matches on the Fox premiere of SmackDown last Friday.

Velasquez closed the show by attacking Lesnar. The two have history in UFC, with Velasquez beating Lesnar for the heavyweight title at UFC 121 in October 2010.

Earlier in the program, Strowman taunted Fury, who had a ringside seat. The lineal heavyweight boxing champion eventually had enough and hopped over the barricade before getting stopped by security. The two got into a physical altercation Monday on Raw.

Fans will almost certainly have their suspicions confirmed Friday.

The bigger question is how much of a future Velasquez and Fury will have in WWE beyond Crown Jewel, assuming that's when they make their in-ring debuts.