Look: Top 10 Most In-Demand Tickets for NBA Teams and Top Games Revealed

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

This may come as a surprise, but NBA fans are excited to see the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

StubHub released data Tuesday surrounding ticket sales and demand for the 2019-20 season. The Lakers and Clippers are the two most in-demand teams, and their opening-night clash Oct. 22 is the game drawing the most interest across the league.

The Lakers' matchups with the Utah Jazz (Oct. 25) and Golden State Warriors (Nov. 13) cracked the list as well.

The Lakers and Clippers have long been geographic rivals, but they've rarely had overlapping windows where they could plausibly contend for a title. Now, the teams are on equal footing after the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis and the pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George signed with the Clippers.

During the Clippers' media day, George was careful to play down any serious on-court rivalry.

Davis offered similar thoughts in an interview with the Red Bulletin's Peter Flax.

"Obviously, they have a great team, but we know that for us it's going to be bigger than a rivalry," he said. "You know, winning a rivalry game doesn't win the championship. So for us the goal is to win a championship this year."

The ticket market is telling a different story.

The Clippers in particular have received a significant boost following their big offseason. Their ticket sales on StubHub have risen by 1,385 percent, while their average ticket has risen by 620 percent.

While they're unlikely to contend for a championship, the New Orleans Pelicans have received a healthy bump too after selecting Zion Williamson first overall in the 2019 draft.

They sit seventh (Lakers at Pelicans, Nov. 27) and eighth (Pelicans at Raptors, Oct. 22) on the most in-demand list, and their ticket sales have increased by 763 percent, which is the second-most in the league.