Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller Fantasy Outlook After Mitch Trubisky Injury

The Chicago Bears offense has not been very fruitful when it comes to fantasy so far this season, and it remains up in the air with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's latest injury.

Trubisky suffered a hip injury during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, according to Adam Hoge of WGN Radio.

The 2017 second overall pick previously missed all but six snaps in Week 4 and remained out for Week 5 after dislocating his shoulder early in Chicago's Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Backup Chase Daniel ran the offense in his place, and the 33-year-old will again do so if Trubisky is sidelined long-term.

It's possible that Bears receivers' fantasy value could improve without Trubisky.

With Daniel under center, Allen Robinson II remained the Bears' top receiver. Through two games with Daniel throwing him the ball, Robinson led the Bears with 16 targets. The 26-year-old translated those into 14 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. His best performance came in Week 5 against Oakland with seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns worth 28.7 points per reception, per NFL Fantasy.

Also in Week 5 with Daniel, Anthony Miller emerged.

The second-year receiver had just four catches through the first four games of the season. Against Oakland in Week 5, Miller notched four receptions for 52 yards, though he has yet to find the end zone.

Miller's increased usage aided Chicago's offense on the field but did little to make him a more viable fantasy option. He still hasn't topped 67 receiving yards in a single game this year.

Robinson stands alone as the only Bear really worth a fantasy investment.

Robinson would be best utilized as a WR3 in the flex moving forward but only because of Chicago's poor offense ranking 30th in passing, which is a shame because his ability could make plenty of people happy in fantasy.

The one upside to being in the Bears offense for Robinson is sheer volume, as Chicago has leaned heavily on the pass game. In Week 7, for example, Trubisky threw the ball 54 times opposite the team's seven rushing attempts.

