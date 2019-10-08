Jets' Ty Montgomery on Changing Positions, Playing in NY, Top Quotes of B/R AMA

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery took a break from preparing for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys to take part in a Bleacher Report AMA session with fans.

Montgomery spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Packers before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in October 2018. The 26-year-old joined the Jets as a free agent when he signed a one-year deal in April.

His last play for Green Bay was a fumble when he tried to bring the ball out of the end zone with 1:56 remaining in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Asked if he regretted bringing the ball out, Montgomery responded definitively: "No. I don't."

Per NFL.com's Michael Silver, Packers coaches instructed Montgomery to take a knee for a touchback if the Rams' kickoff went into the end zone and his decision to bring the ball out came after he threw a tantrum on the previous series after being removed from the game.

Despite the abrupt ending to his Packers career, Montgomery had positive things to say about his experience playing and living in Green Bay:

"I loved playing at Lambeau as the home team. I used to always say if you get lost in Green Bay, look for the stadium. The lifestyle, it's not for everybody, but I enjoyed it. It's simple and I was never really bothered by anyone. I remember I had a onesie on and was running through the grocery store at 10 p.m. and no one stopped me. I also drove this massive truck so everyone knew it was me but the worst thing people would do is buy my dinner."

Before transitioning to running back in 2017 while playing for the Green Bay Packers, Montgomery began his NFL career as a wide receiver. The five-year veteran discussed going from the outside to playing in the backfield.

"I think just the fact that the last time I played running back like that was in High school," he said. "Teams and colleges saw me playing WR first so I didn't want to force the issue. It's probably just the fact that I skipped 5 or 6 levels and started playing running back again."

Montgomery also explained what he likes about playing two positions: "When I'm playing WR and I'm lined up I enjoy the artistry and when I'm playing RB I enjoy the grit of the position. That's why I enjoy being a hybrid. That's why I still wear 88."

Playing with the Jets also partnered Montgomery up with Le'Veon Bell, who he called his "favorite player in the league" before they lined up in the same backfield.

"I loved watching him," Montgomery said. "I unknowingly did things like him and I remember being in a meeting and them showing film of me doing something side by side like he does it. He's an incredible player though."

Montgomery and the Jets will go after their first win this season Sunday against a Cowboys team that's reeling after back-to-back losses following a 3-0 start.