MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Asks Padres to Consider Buck Showalter as Next Manager

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If Manny Machado has any sway with San Diego Padres management, Buck Showalter will receive serious consideration to be the team's next manager.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, Machado wants the Padres "to at least take a look" at the 63-year-old during their search.

The Padres are seeking a new manager after dismissing Andy Green on Sept. 21, eight days before the end of the regular season.

Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego wants someone with experience. Showalter is among the list of candidates expected to be interviewed, as is former Los Angeles Angels skipper Mike Scioscia.

Joe Maddon and Ron Washington have also received interest from the Padres, per Acee, but it's unclear if they will interview be interviewed.

There's evidence Padres ownership values Machado's thoughts, at least to some extent. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in March the four-time All-Star, along with Eric Hosmer, set up a dinner with executive chairman Ron Fowler to convince him to put Fernando Tatis Jr., 20, on the Opening Day roster.

Despite being limited to 84 games because of injuries, Tatis looked like a potential star with a .317/.379/.590 slash line and 22 homers in 334 at-bats.

Machado knows Showalter well from their time together with the Baltimore Orioles from 2012 until Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July 2018. They made three playoff appearances, though Machado was injured in 2014 when Baltimore advanced to the American League Championship Series.