Belgium vs. San Marino: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Belgium play host to San Marino on Thursday in Group I of the 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign.

The Red Devils will expect to score plenty of goals at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, and a victory will effectively seal their path to the finals.

The hosts top the group with a perfect record from their six games, and San Marino have conceded 28 goals without scoring in their six matches.

Date: Thursday, October 10

Time: 8:45 p.m. local, 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), ESPN3 (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player,

Odds: Belgium 1-100, San Marino 150-1, draw 55-1 (per Oddschecker)

Preview

The contrast between nations will be evident when one of the Euro 2020 favourites welcome one of Europe's minnows.

There are 210 nations in FIFA's world rankings, and Thursday's qualifier pits No. 1 against No. 210.

San Marino have always resided near the bottom of the rankings and have won only one game in their history—a 1-0 defeat of Liechtenstein in a 2004 friendly. Fifteen years without a victory makes La Serenissima one of the worst teams in history.

The Belgians have been irresistible in Group I, and Roberto Martinez's team have now gone 18 games without defeat at home. It would be a major shock if the undefeated run is not extended on Thursday.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will expect to have a field day against San Marino, and Martinez indicated the former Manchester United player is much happier after leaving Old Trafford for Inter Milan.

The hosts will be without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, but skipper Eden Hazard will link up with Lukaku after scoring his first competitive goal in a Real Madrid shirt since his summer transfer from Chelsea.

Hazard missed September's 4-0 victory in San Marino, but he is expected to feature on Thursday alongside Los Blancos team-mate Thibaut Courtois.

The Madrid No. 1 has endured a difficult start to life in the Spanish capital after returning to La Liga 12 months ago.

However, Martinez is convinced the pair will eventually hit their best form, per Reuters:

"When you play at the best clubs in the world, there will be periods of difficulty. For sure Thibaut and Eden can overcome these difficulties, they are ready for the challenge. This international break can be a positive for them and they can return to their club fresher and stronger."

San Marino will offer little resistance on the road, and Belgium's ruthlessness will likely see them rack up a huge score.

The Red Devils have scored 19 goals in Group I, conceding just once, and their attention will already be on winning next summer's Euro 2020 final.